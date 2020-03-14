close
Sat Mar 14, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
March 14, 2020

Shops looted

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
March 14, 2020

MANSEHRA: Robbers have stolen cash and valuables from five shops in Dodial area Thursday night. The robbers looted the shops of Mohammad Babar, Mohammad Abrar, Mohammad Iftakhar and Mohammad Iqbal in Shatay area and decamped with cash and valuables. The affected traders have demanded of Shinkiari police to ensure the arrest of robbers and recovery of the stolen cash and valuables as early as possible as the robbers group has been active in the area since long.

Latest News

More From Peshawar