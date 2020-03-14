Shops looted

MANSEHRA: Robbers have stolen cash and valuables from five shops in Dodial area Thursday night. The robbers looted the shops of Mohammad Babar, Mohammad Abrar, Mohammad Iftakhar and Mohammad Iqbal in Shatay area and decamped with cash and valuables. The affected traders have demanded of Shinkiari police to ensure the arrest of robbers and recovery of the stolen cash and valuables as early as possible as the robbers group has been active in the area since long.