Sat Mar 14, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
March 14, 2020

Lawyer shot dead in Lakki Marwat

Peshawar

LAKKI MARWAT: A lawyer was shot dead and another sustained injuries in an exchange of fire at Mechankhel Adda on Friday, police sources said.

They said that two armed groups exchanged gunfire at Mechankhel Adda in which a lawyer Mirza Ali Khan, was killed on the spot.

Another lawyer identified as Muhammad Azim was wounded in the clash.

The dead and injured were shifted to the Government City Hospital Lakki Marwat.

The motive behind the incident was stated to be an enmity. The police launched investigation after registering the case

