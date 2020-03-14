Low gas pressure

TIMERGARA: Residents have demanded the SNGPL high-ups to solve the problem of low gas pressure in various areas of Lower Dir district.

The areas facing low gas pressure include Timergara, Mian Banda, Balambat, Manogi, Andheri, Malak Abad, Kandaro and Khema.

Talking to The News, Muhammad Afzal, Ibrahim Khan, Sultan Muhammad, Khalid, Khan Badshah, Nasir Jehangir advocate, Malik Ali Bakht, Malik Ikramuddin, and Shah Wali Khan advocate said that residents of the area were faced with low gas pressure, specially in winter season, as the TBSs already installed by the department were at long distances, which were unable to increase the gas pressure.

They demanded the installation of new gas connections in the area as they said natural gas was provided to the area just 3 years ago and the department was providing new gas connections to only those who had applied for by 2017. They said those who had applied for gas connections in 2018 or later period were not being given the facility by the department, which termed an injustice with the residents.