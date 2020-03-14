close
Sat Mar 14, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
March 14, 2020

IGP says progress made in target killings

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
March 14, 2020

MINGORA: Inspector General of Police Sanaullah Abbasi said on Friday the police had made progress in the Swat target killing cases probe.

He was briefing the media at the District Police Office. Other senior cops accompanied him. The provincial police chief said peace was restored in Malakand division, including Swat as a result of the sacrifices offered by the police, security forces, journalists and people in general. The IGP said police would make all efforts to overcome the changes in Swat and other parts of the province.

Latest News

More From Peshawar