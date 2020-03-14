IGP says progress made in target killings

MINGORA: Inspector General of Police Sanaullah Abbasi said on Friday the police had made progress in the Swat target killing cases probe.

He was briefing the media at the District Police Office. Other senior cops accompanied him. The provincial police chief said peace was restored in Malakand division, including Swat as a result of the sacrifices offered by the police, security forces, journalists and people in general. The IGP said police would make all efforts to overcome the changes in Swat and other parts of the province.