CPEC initiatives: NHA begins paying landowners

MANSEHRA: National Highway Authority (NHA) has started payments to over 600 landowners whose land was acquired for the Hazara Motorway and other projects being executed under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) in the district.

The district accounts office gave away cheques to landowners following director National Highway authority Syed Asif Shah transferred the money into its account.

“We have started payments to landowners after break of operation for four months,” Mohammad Mushtaq Khan, the district accounts officer, told reporters.

He said that during ongoing phase, an amount of Rs300 million would be distributed among landowners.

“As NHA clears more and more payments, we would ensure its disbursement without any further delay,” he added.