IGP approves transfer, posting policy of senior police officers

PESHAWAR: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sanaullah Abbasi in exercise of the powers conferred upon him by section 17 of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Act 2017 has approved the transfer and posting policy of senior police officers on Friday.

Under the policy, seniority, efficiency, competence and integrity are the guiding principles while considering an officer's recommendation for posting. To make recommendation for the transfer and posting of senior ranking police officers, a selection committee under the chairmanship of Additional Inspector General of Police Headquarters has been constituted.

Other members of the committee include DIGs of Special Branch, Headquarters and Operations. The term of reference of the committee shall include the recommendation of a panel of three officers for posting against senior ranks to the Provincial Police Officer for proper selection and subsequent notification thereof. According to the policy, the normal tenure of the posting shall be two years for the head and other senior rank police officers. However, they can be posted out prematurely before completion of their tenure in lieu of exigencies of service which include but not limited to misconduct, inefficiency, moral turpitude and corruption (within the meaning of the section 24 of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Act 2017), and failure to all other key performance indicators. Moreover, officers of the rank of Senior Superintendent of Police (DPO)/Superintend of Police (Investigation) shall not be posted as head of police in district of his domicile. Regarding the posting of husband/wife, efforts where possible would be made to post such person at one station and this will be subject to the public interest. Likewise, seniority-cum-fitness (efficiency, performance, audit, competence and integrity) shall be the guiding principles while considering an officer’s recommendation for posting. The transfer and posting policy may also entail rotation between field and staff posting.