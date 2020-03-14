Decision to close educational institutions questioned

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government’s decision to close all educational institutions in the province for 15 days and postpone ongoing examinations has sent a wave of concern among the students and their parents as children are stated to be less at risk to severe infection, including the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Until recently, the government was least bothered about COVID-19 and it is now making a proper plan to cope with the situation. There has been no confirmed positive case of COVID-19 anywhere in KP, but the government all of a sudden convened the cabinet meeting in emergency and decided to shut all educational institutions, including public and private and postponed ongoing examinations.

It will directly affect around 162, 690 students, who had just started appearing in the matriculation examination that began from March 13. Some of the parents felt the government should have let the ongoing examination complete, though they should have kept a distance among them in the examination centres.

“I personally think it is a premature and ill-advised decision of the government to postpone exams. Before taking the decision to close education institutions and suspend exams, the government neither talked to the paediatricians nor specialists of infectious diseases in the province to check whether COVID-19 has any effects on children,” said a parent. According to health experts, COVID-19 is mostly called a disease of the adults. A senior paediatrician told The News that so far not a single child is reported to have died of COVID-19. “There is zero mortality among the children by the COVID-19. And even in China, all those died of COVID-19 were adults,” opined the senior paediatrician. Pleading anonymity, he said the government had neither taken paediatricians nor experts on infectious before closing education institutions and postponing exams. "What would happen to these students in case there is a positive case of COVID-19 in KP,” said the paediatrician.

Prof Dr Zafar Iqbal, a noted pulmonologist and focal person on COVID-19 in the Lady Reading Hospital (LRH), said there was no doubt ratio of mortality among children is less than adults by COVID-19, there is a greater risk they could rapidly transmit the virus. “The aim of closing education institutions and postponing exams is probably to prevent children from getting the virus and transmitting to others,” Prof Zafar Iqbal opined. According to a study published in JAMA last month, only 2 per cent of the patients of nearly 45, 000 confirmed COVID-19 cases in China were children, and there were no reported in children under 10.

Influenza had caused more deaths to children than COVID-19, the study showed. Prof Zafar Iqbal said people of older age were considered more prone to the COVID-19 and its complications. “Unlike tuberculosis, the virus doesn’t suspend in the air. It drops and is transmitted from an infected person to healthy people, either through eye, nose and mouth via droplets produced on cough or sneezing. Close contact with infected person and contact with contaminated surfaces, objects or items of personal use,” said Prof Zafar Iqbal. He said dry cough, severe fever, tight chest and short in breathing are some of its known symptoms. “Coronavirus has high infectivity but low mortality. Mortality rate ranges between 2-3 percent but there is a significant risk of death only in older people and people with pre-existing health conditions,” he said. He said almost 80 per cent of the people have mild symptoms, and recover from the disease in two weeks. The study showed that three person of the COVID-19 cases occurred in people over 80, while 87 per cent were in those 30 to 79 years-old. It stated that about 8 per cent of cases were in people in their 20s. And those 10 to 19 years old accounted for 1 per cent of cases and those under 10 years also accounted for only 1 per cent. A World Health Organisation report on China stated that cases of COVID-19 in children were ‘relatively rare and mild. The report said that among the cases in people under age 19, only 2.5 per cent developed severe disease while 0.2 per cent developed critical disease. After declaring the ill-equipped Police Services Hospital as main hospital for accommodating suspected coronavirus patients for their screening purposes, the government has now decided to treat them in the LRH. Being the largest public sector hospital of the province, everyday thousands of patients and their attendants come to LRH and it will expose them to the dangerous virus if any infected person was brought there.