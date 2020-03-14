TT events suspended

HONG KONG: The world table tennis body suspended “all activities” until the end of April on Friday, joining a long list of sporting casualties of the new coronavirus outbreak. The ITTF suspension, from Monday, affects a number of tournaments around the world, as well as training and promotional activities. “Following the declaration by the WHO of COVID-19 as a pandemic and the increased number of international travel restrictions, the ITTF has decided to suspend all activities provisionally.