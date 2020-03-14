Coronavirus fears force change in schedule of PSL

KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board has rescheduled the remaining matches of the HBL Pakistan Super League 2020 by replacing the playoffs with semi-finals on March 17 and the final on March 18 because of the fears of Covid-19 (novel coronavirus) pandemic.

The decision means the HBL Pakistan Super League 2020 will be reduced by four days and there will now be 33 matches as opposed to 34, says a PCB press release issued on Friday.

According to the revised schedule, the March 17 semi-finals will be double-headers and will be held at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The table-toppers will go head to head with the fourth-placed side at 2:00 pm while the second semi-final will be played between second and third placed sides at 7:00pm. The final will start at 7:00 pm at the same venue. All changes have been made with the consultation of the team owners.

Following an advice from the Punjab government, the Pakistan Cricket Board has decided that the final-leg matches of the PSL in Lahore will be played behind closed doors.

Revised schedule: March 14: Karachi Kings v Islamabad United at National Stadium, Karachi (7:00 pm).

March 15: Multan Sultans v Lahore Qalandars at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore (2:00 pm); Quetta Gladiators v Karachi Kings at National Stadium, Karachi (7:00 pm).

March 17: 1st semi-final (2:00 pm); 2nd semi-final (7:00 pm) (both matches at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore).

March 18: Final at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore (7:00 pm).

Cricinfo adds: A number of overseas cricketers, including a large contingent of English players, will be flying back from the PSL because of the Covid-19 (novel coronavirus) pandemic, and will not take any further part in the competition.

Peshawar Zalmi’s Tom Banton, Liam Livingstone, Lewis Gregory and Carlos Brathwaite, as well as Multan Sultans’ James Vince and Karachi Kings’ Alex Hales were among the first players to confirm their departures, and the list has since expanded to include Peshawar’s Liam Dawson and coach James Foster, Multan’s Rilee Rossouw, and Jason Roy and Tymal Mills of Quetta Gladiators.

Cricinfo understands that with the situation still unfolding, more and more overseas players will leave the tournament prematurely. The PCB confirmed that the league, however, will go on as planned, but the matches will be played behind closed doors, and all local and overseas players and support staff members have been given the option to pull out.

“Today, the PCB and the team owners, as part of their duty of care, have decided to give all the players the option to decide if they wish to return home,” the PCB said in a statement. “Ensuring that the players feel comfortable remains paramount to the PCB. As of now, it is important to emphasise and clarify that the main concern of many of the 10 players and a coach, who have chosen to return home, revolves around avoiding a potential situation where they might become stranded either due to flight cancellations or border closures in their own countries.”

The PCB also said that it had carried out medical tests, and that no player has tested positive for the virus.

With this many players pulling out, the PCB has given the go-ahead to the franchises to seek replacements. Cricinfo understands that the PCB is also in contact with the competent authority in the government and will continue to monitor the situation closely and “won’t hesitate to make what we believe are the right decisions for everyone involved”.

As of Friday evening, Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United are the only teams unchanged with their players staying on for the rest of the tournament. Islamabad have, however, called off their training session in Karachi.