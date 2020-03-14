German trio cast spell with ‘Winterreise’

Islamabad : Who would have ever thought of having a chance to listen and watch a live performance of Franz Schubert’s composition ‘Winterreise’ (Winter Journey) in Islamabad!

Well, the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) in collaboration with the German Embassy and the ‘Goethe Institut’ from Karachi brought the treat to Islamabad for the music lovers to cherish.

Despite a wet, cold evening a large number of foreign music lovers turned up and one must say that they were not disappointed at all at the end of the 70-minute performance presented so immaculately by Alexander Krichel on piano, Ms Juliane Banse, the singer and the dancer Istvan Simon.

And at the end it was the Choreographer, Andreas Heise, who joined the trio with a wide smile on his face as he must be feeling so proud!

Penned by Wilhelm Muller (1794-1827) the 24 poems were composed by Franz Schubert were presented by the trio in the PNCA auditorium and with the first hit on the piano key by Alexander Krichel and such rich and resonating voice of Ms Juliane Banse, the audience was caught in a spell.

So deep was the impact that many among the audience must have been thinking seriously to learn German language to understand and enjoy the poetry!

Ms Banse and Istvan Simon so beautifully portrayed the feelings of love, pain, heartache, loneliness, craving for warmth, all wrapped in gloomy frozen days and nights, in the 24-poem non-stop sequence so aptly spelling out the emotions.

The audience sat in rapt silence as the music and lyrics floated in the air and Ms Banse and Istvan floated on the swirled and swayed on the stage.

It was a very warm round of applause for the performers in the end which continued to echo in the auditorium even after the performers have departed the stage and curtains feel on the stage.

Before the start of the performance the Director-General of the PNCA, Dr Fauzia Saeed and the Director of ‘Goethe Institut’ Karachi, signed a ‘Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for promotion of cultural cooperation between the two countries through the two institutions.

“I promise here today that all the cooperation will be extended to the ‘Goethe Institut’ for promotion of cultural activities. ‘Goethe Institut’ can take Islamabad as their second home and they will always be welcome here,” Dr Fauzia Saeed said in her short speech after the signing ceremony.

In return, Mr Stefan Winkler, the Director ‘Goethe Institut’ Karachi, reciprocated the sentiments and later went on to explain the history of ‘Winsterreise’ and introduce the performers.

“The Goethe Institut’ is going to open a small office in Islamabad very soon where the German language classes will start, probably in the month of April,” Mr Winkler announced.

Shafqat Mehmood the Federal Minister for National History and Literary Heritage, was the chief guest on the occasion and he set a good example by not occupying the stage to deliver the ‘traditional’ ‘Chief Guest Speech’ on the occasion!

The Ambassador of Germany to Pakistan, Mr Bernhard Schlagheck was also present on the occasion.