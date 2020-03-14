TNFJ demands release of Jang, Geo head

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Islamabad: The Patron in-Chief of Supreme Shia Ulema Board and Head of Tehreek-e-Nifaz e Fiqah Jafariya Agha Syed Hamid Ali Shah Moosavi has said that the detention of Jang/Geo Group’s Editor in-Chief Mir Shakeel ur Rehman by the NAB is a contempt of journalism that can harm NAB as well as government’s repute therefore, Mir Shakeel ur Rehman must be urgently released to ensure Justice and fair play, says a press release.
Mir Khaleel ur Rehman the founder of Jang Group and Hameed Nizami of Nawa-e-Waqt hold a rich record of journalistic services for more than seventy five years which are also a valuable asset of the nation. “Freedom of journalism and expression is critically important while suppressing journalism is a death for democracy,” he said in his statement issued from the Headquarter Maktab e Tashayyo TNFJ as a reaction to the Mir Shakeel ur Rehman’s arrest, he noted that Judiciary, Legislature, Executive and Journalism are the key pillars of a state.
