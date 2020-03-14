CM Usman Buzdar visits Corona Management Centre at RIU

Rawalpindi : Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday visited Corona Management Centre at Rawalpindi Institute of Urology and inspected arrangements made for the patients.

During his visit the chief minister also inspected different wards in the centre. He also inspected the treatment facilities at corona management centre.

Usman Buzdar said that 50-bed Corona Management Centre has been established at RIU and number of beds can be increased, if needed. “Necessary diagnostic kits have been arranged for the coronavirus patients in Punjab. Punjab cabinet has already given approval to the enforcement of public health emergency in the province. Every necessary step is being taken for protecting the people of the province from coronavirus. He said that health advisory is being strictly implemented for the prevention of coronavirus. Screening process on airports has been made more effective,” he added.

The chief minister said that special attention is being paid on the training of doctors, nurses and paramedics. He was briefed about the corona management centre by VC Rawalpindi Medical University Prof. Dr. Muhammad Umar.

Provincial Health Minister Dr. Yasmeen Rashid, Secretary P&SH and concerned officials were present on the occasion.