PM Imran Khan approves ‘Martyred Package for Islamabad police’

Islamabad : Prime Minister of Pakistan has given approval about Martyred Package for Islamabad police equivalent to Punjab Police.

Inspector General of Islamabad Police Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar formally requested to Prime Minister of Pakistan to declare Martyred Package of Islamabad Police equivalent to Punjab police which had been approved. A notification in this regard has been also issued which shows the commitment of the government to make Islamabad police a Model force.

Islamabad police chief said that this package would boost the morale of personnel of Islamabad police who would further serve their responsibilities in a professional manner and with dedication.