Muzzling the media

The last recourse of the bully and the coward is to resort to brute force; when faced with a disaster of your own making, find a scapegoat. NAB, its chairman Justice (r) Javed Iqbal, and the PTI government have done themselves no favor and no honor with a brazen assault on media freedom in the shape of the illegal arrest of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman, the editor-in-chief of this group. The details of the whole affair have appeared on the front page of this newspaper and do not bear repeating. This wanton trampling of law and procedure on Thursday was followed yesterday with the illegal suspension of distribution of Geo by arm-twisting cable operators – despite several decisions by the Supreme Court expressly declaring both outright suspension of distribution and shuffling TV channel numbers as patently illegal and in violation of licence terms.

Reverting to the NAB arrest of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman, the move suffers from so many legal lacunae and violation of SOPs developed by NAB itself that it would be laughable if it had not serious repercussions, inflicting such long-term damage to not just media freedom but to the country, its image and the worth of the PTI government itself. When respected international media protection organisations write directly to the prime minister, all but accusing him directly of following a policy that curbs media freedom and may even lead to violence against journalists, it is cause for much concern. It is small wonder then that Pakistan is considered one of the most dangerous countries in the world for journalists. No respectable head of government would take such an allegation lightly. Not so with ours, though.

The arrest of the editor-in-chief of the largest media group of the country openly violates the recent IHC order that the executive authority of the body is limited and cannot be exercised without evidence and that people cannot be arrested on the basis of what the IHC considered ‘roving inquiries’. In short, the government and NAB have colluded to condemn themselves to infamy. They stand roundly condemned not just by national and international rights organisations and press freedom networks – such as APNS, CPNE, HRCP, CPJ, RSF, PFUJ, and various press clubs and unions – but also by almost all mainstream political parties and leaders. That the case is based on a petition by a man of dubious history working for a fake degree-selling company which has a media entity nationally and internationally exposed to be a criminal enterprise, displays a singular lack of intelligence even in perpetrating crime!

The fact that NAB’s current chairman is an extremely compromised character further calls into question his conduct with many suggesting that he has no option but to comply with the dictates of the government. The Tayyaba Gul affair – involving an apparently highly compromising video – cannot be glossed over. There has not been a single case of NAB action so far under the current chairman that has not backfired. The unbridled nature of this ‘one-track’ accountability has also earned NAB rebuke from the superior judiciary and the superior courts have minced no words in chiding the body for highhandedness accompanied with little evidence.

Not long after it came to power, the PTI government came to be surrounded by crises of various kinds – which altogether have turned into one big crisis of legitimacy on account of the government’s failure to address with any degree of competence any challenge on any front. From the very top to the very bottom this incompetence has assumed a folkloric character. On its road to power the PTI had promised milk and honey to the people. But in power, when messianism gave way to reality, the promises turned out to be a false dawn. The PTI government has acted as if it had not attained power but was unexpectedly struck by it. As if in a state of shock, its leadership made decisions and unmade them, sometimes within hours. The leadership proved singularly incapable of putting together a competent team to set things right. What amazed people the most was the pride its leadership takes in taking U-turn upon U-turn.

The people have meanwhile found themselves in an inferno of misery where almost every section of the population is suffering, wailing, crying and screaming. The media has to exist on another planet not to reflect this miserable reality. However, it was never the case that the government lacked media space to express itself. Yet, devoid of any vision, the government has not been able to resist the temptation to resort to scapegoatism. It has held the media responsible for all its ills, because for the government it is the best thing that happened to this country but an ungrateful media – in cohorts with God knows who – is out to destabilize it. The government has been doing one thing quite persistently – labeling its critics corrupt and besmearing their names through its henchmen in the media. For the PTI, it is an old habit made worse by arrogance that often accompanies power. And, in this, an institution like NAB is quite handy. Mr Imran Khan has never made any bones about his designs on this media group to bring it to its knees. He has been proclaiming them since before he was placed in power.

What we are seeing now is an attempt to silence this media house and intimidate other media houses. We also see full-blown paranoia fuelled by a failure to respond to real challenges, inability to tolerate dissent made worse by the tendency to be driven to frenzy even by well-meaning criticism in the media. At a time when the whole world is reeling under the impact of one of the most disastrous pandemics it has ever faced, our government is focusing on media bashing rather than rallying the country to combat this terrible crisis.

One logical conclusion of all that we have said above is for us to seek and appeal for Supreme Court intervention in the matter, possibly for a judicial inquiry into the illegal arrest and the events and scandals leading up to it. Journalism is, and will always strive to be, the mirror in which a political order has to see its collective face. If what is seen is not liked, breaking the mirror will not help.