Get serious

The WHO has declared the coronavirus a pandemic and has also issued preparedness and response guidelines, which include preparing a potential outcome of COVID-19 by studying the emergency system, proper care for infected individuals, capacity building for effective detection of virus at the early stage, and development of lifesaving medical intervention. In Pakistan more than 20 COVID-19 cases have been reported so far. Most of the patients reported were those who returned from Syria and Iran, through air and cross-border moment. There are major weaknesses in our screening systems at airports, sea ports and at borders. Do we really think that we can fight a pandemic with our current limited medical facilities, where people are already dying because of a lack of the basics? Do we have the hospitals needed for the treatment of affected people? Do we have quarantine facilities? And, as usual, federal and provincial governments are blaming each other. It is good not to create panic but is the rest of the world stupid that it’s locking down cities? We have to learn from China and other countries. We must take similar popular steps on an emergency basis for strong coordination between all stakeholders and to develop a central command and control system. Other steps including creating quarantine facilities, dividing the country into different zones according to risk assessment, proper screenings, banning all large public gatherings, closing down schools and arranging large quantity of proper medicine and food. This is a war and if we do not seriously fight, we will lose.

Fayyaz Salih Hussain

Karachi