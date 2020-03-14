Gibraltar delays abortion ballot, imposes curfew for bars

MADRID: Gibraltar has postponed next week´s referendum on easing its draconian abortion laws and moved Friday to impose a nightly curfew on bars, clubs and restaurants in a bid to slow the spread of the COVID-19 epidemic. In a statement, the government said it had taken the “difficult decision” to close all bars, restaurants and nightclubs from 8:00 pm (1900 GMT) nightly in a bid to slow the spread of the virus, warning it could extend the move and order their closure. “Social distancing is the single most important measure that can be taken and can slow the spread of the virus by up to 60 percent,” it said, urging people to use takeaway and delivery services. Also Friday, Morocco announced it was suspending all passenger ferries to Gibraltar following a similar to cut all air, sea and land links with Spain, and France. Late on Thursday, Gibraltar´s government said it had decided to postpone the abortion referendum because a reduction in the number of elderly voters could harm the democratic legitimacy of the vote. No new date has been set for holding the ballot, which was to have taken place on March 19 on an issue which has exposed sharply-opposing views within this normally closely-knit British enclave at the southernmost tip of Spain. “The concern.. is that the advice to elderly people to stay home and avoid public places may appear to contradict the call to a vote by universal suffrage which could then lead the result of the Referendum, whatever it may turn out to be, to be called into question,” a government statement said late Thursday. “This would potentially deprive the result of the referendum of democratic legitimacy,” it said. Except in cases where it would save the mother´s life, abortion is currently banned in Gibraltar on pain of life imprisonment, although such a penalty has not been applied in modern times.