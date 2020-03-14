‘Might be US army who brought virus to Wuhan’: China

BEIJING: A Chinese government campaign to cast doubt on the origin of the coronavirus pandemic is fuelling a row with the United States, with a Beijing official promoting conspiracy theories and Washington calling it the “Wuhan virus”.

The spat comes as China tries to deflect blame for the contagion and reframe itself as a country that took decisive steps to buy the world time by placing huge swathes of its population under quarantine. With cases falling in China and soaring abroad, Beijing is now rejecting the widely held assessment that the city of Wuhan is the birthplace of the outbreak. Foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian went a step further on Thursday, saying on Twitter that “it might be US army who brought the epidemic to Wuhan” — without providing any evidence. He doubled down on his claim on Friday by posting a link to an article from a website known for publishing conspiracy theories about the 9/11 attacks.

Censors usually vigilant against rumours have also allowed Chinese social media users to spread similar claims about the US being behind the virus. A video showing a US health official saying some flu victims were posthumously diagnosed as having had COVID-19 was among the top searched items on China´s Twitter-like Weibo this week, with some users saying it was evidence the virus originated in the US. Zhao posted the clip on Twitter. Dali Yang, a political science professor at the University of Chicago, said he believes Zhao was “tweeting in his official capacity”. China´s intention in promoting the conspiracy theory is “to divert from domestic discontent” over the handling of the outbreak, which has killed more than 3,100 people in the country. Asked if Zhao was representing the government´s view, fellow foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told reporters on Friday that “the international community, including (people) in the United States, have different views on the source of the virus”. “China from the beginning thinks this is a scientific issue, and that we need to listen to scientific and professional advice,” Geng said.

Justin Trudeau´s wife has tested positive for novel coronavirus, his office said late Thursday, while assuring the public the Canadian prime minister is fine. Canada´s leader and his 44-year-old wife announced Thursday they were self-isolating while she was tested for coronavirus after a public event. “Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau was tested for COVID-19 today. The test came back positive,” the Prime Minister´s office said in a statement, adding she would remain in isolation and her symptoms were mild.

“The Prime Minister is in good health with no symptoms,” the statement said, noting he would also be in isolation for two weeks and — on the advice of his doctors — will not be tested for the virus. It follows several provinces in Canada — which so far has reported nearly 150 cases in six states, and one death — unveiling stricter measures to combat the spread of the virus while sporting events and entertainment galas were canceled.

Meanwile, a trip by Prince Charles to Bosnia, Cyprus and Jordan has been cancelled because of the coronavirus outbreak, Clarence House said on Friday. Queen Elizabeth II’s eldest son and heir had been due to start the eight-day, three-nation tour from next Wednesday, with his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, joining for the last two legs. “Owing to the unfolding situation with the coronavirus pandemic, the British government has asked Their Royal Highnesses to postpone,” Prince Charles’ office said. A royal spokeswoman had earlier told AFP they were “following government advice” about the outbreak, which in Britain has seen nearly 600 confirmed cases and 10 deaths. The queen, 93, no longer undertakes overseas visits but has recently carried out engagements in Britain, including investiture ceremonies, wearing gloves. Her attire made headlines because of the outbreak but there was no official reason given for her wearing them and she has previously been pictured in them. Charles, 71, is the most senior royal who travels. British media said there was no concern for Charles and Camilla’s health, and the tour may be replaced with engagements in Britain, although not ones involving large crowds.