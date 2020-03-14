Top Swiss court quashes acquittals over ‘jihadist’ videos

GENEVA: Switzerland’s highest court said Friday it had quashed the acquittal of two leading figures in an Islamic group who had been accused over two alleged jihadist propaganda videos. The supreme court said in a statement that it had accepted the appeal of Switzerland’s attorney-general, saying that the men’s alleged behaviour had not been properly described in the indictment. The case is therefore sent back to the federal criminal court “for a new decision”, the statement said. In 2018, the lower court had handed a 20-month suspended sentence to Naim Cherni, head of “cultural production” at the Islamic Central Council of Switzerland, for making jihadist propaganda videos in Syria.