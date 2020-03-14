close
Sat Mar 14, 2020
Newsdesk
March 14, 2020

Iran says Trump should blame attacks on US troops’ ‘presence and behaviour’

World

Newsdesk
March 14, 2020

DUBAI: Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman said on Friday that U.S. President Donald Trump should blame attacks against U.S. and allied forces in Iraq on their “presence and behavior”.

“Instead of undertaking dangerous steps and resorting to baseless accusations, Trump should review the illegal presence and behavior of his troops in the region and avoid making accusations to divert attention from their responsibility,” said ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi, according to state TV.

