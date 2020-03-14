First woman in space against Putin bid to prolong rule

MOSCOW: Valentina Tereshkova was hailed as a hero when she became the first woman in space in 1963. Now 83, she has became a hate figure for some Russians after this week putting forward a constitutional amendment that could allow President Vladimir Putin to stay in power until 2036.

At least two online petitions have been launched against her, one calling for a street named after her to be renamed and another asking for one of her honorific titles to be revoked. She has also been widely mocked by critics on social media. “Tereshkova - the first woman who bravely traveled into cosmic cold and darkness, and then brought the entire country there,” read one message on Twitter reposted by Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny. Opposition politician Dmitry Gudkov wrote: “This whole obscene fuss over the constitution was conceived for the sake of one moment ... two new terms for Putin. Tereshkova, who still remembers (Soviet dictator Josef) Stalin well, did not disappoint.”