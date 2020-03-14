Bhutta inspects Ghakhar Sports Complex

LAHORE: Secretary Youth Affairs, Sports, Archeology and Tourism Punjab Ehsan Bhutta inspected developmental activities at under-construction State of the Art Ghakhar Sports Complex on Friday.

Bhutta was accompanied by Commissioner Gujranwala Gulzar Hussain Shah, Deputy Commissioner Gujranwala Sohail Ashraf, Director Admin Javed Chohan, Project Director PMU Akram Soban and Deputy Director Planning Rauf Bajwa during his inspection visit. He directed the concerned officials to complete remaining work on table tennis, badminton courts, grass planting/levelling of cricket ground within next five days.

Bhutta on this occasion said that final touches are being given to State of the Art Ghakhar Sports Complex. “This Sports Complex is laced with international level facilities like football and hockey stadiums, cricket ground, gymnasium, athletics track, volleyball, tennis and badminton courts. Ghakhar Sports Complex will be a wonderful addition to world class sports facilities in Punjab province”.