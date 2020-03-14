close
Sat Mar 14, 2020
AFP
March 14, 2020

Boston Marathon postponed

Sports

AFP
March 14, 2020

WASHINGTON: The 124th Boston Marathon, scheduled for April 20, has been postponed to September 14 due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, the Boston Athletic Association (BAA) announced on Friday.

The historic race, first contested in 1897, is the world’s oldest annual marathon and typically takes place on the Patriots Day holiday celebrated in Boston and the entire state of Massachusetts.

After Massachusetts governor Charlie Baker declared a state of emergency on Tuesday, Boston Mayor Martin Walsh decided the race could not proceed as scheduled in April and the BAA said in a statement it “understands the city’s decision.”

