Olympic qualifiers postponed

MIAMI: A 2020 Tokyo Olympic football North American qualifying tournament that was scheduled to begin next Friday in Mexico has been postponed by organizers due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Confederation of North, Central American and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF) announced it was delaying the event and all other competitions for 30 days. The eight-team Olympic qualifier had been set for March 20-April 1 at Guadalajara, Mexico. It features the United States, Costa Rica, Mexico and the Dominican Republic in Group A with Honduras, Canada, El Salvador and Haiti in Group B.