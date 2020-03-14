close
Sat Mar 14, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
March 14, 2020

ICC to hold meetings over coronavirus

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
March 14, 2020

LAHORE: The International cricket Council members, in light of the continued global spread of COVID-19, expressed concerns and mindful of the importance of taking mitigating measures against the virus.

The ICC Board, has decided to hold its meetings scheduled for Dubai at the end March via conference call only.The Board and a number of committees will convene remotely to consider matters for urgent decision only, with the full meetings rescheduled for early May. This will be kept under constant review in line with advice from relevant authorities as the health and well-being of staff and those attending the meetings remains our priority.

Latest News

More From Sports