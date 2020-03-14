Season-opening F1 Aussie GP cancelled

MELBOURNE: Formula One’s season was thrown into turmoil Friday with the Australian Grand Prix cancelled just hours before cars were due to hit the track amid fears that more races will be called off as the coronavirus pandemic takes its toll.

The decision follows April’s Chinese Grand Prix being postponed and with the second race of the year in Bahrain due to be held without spectators, leaving huge question marks over the rest of the calendar.

“We will in the coming days be looking at races that are more imminent like Bahrain and Vietnam,” F1 chief Chase Carey said in Melbourne. “And we will have further announcements and decisions on how we navigate the short-term elements of our schedule. We know there are issues there.” The future of the Australian race, the first of the season, was also in doubt Thursday when McLaren pulled out after one of its team members tested positive for the virus. McLaren revealed Friday that 14 other staff were now in a mandatory two week quarantine after being in close contact with the man, casting doubts on whether it will be able to compete in Bahrain even if the race goes ahead.