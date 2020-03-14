Taimoor helps Pakistan retain Jayewardene Golf trophy

Pakistan retained the JR Jayewardene Trophy leaving Sri Lankan pair behind by eight strokes as the 59th National Amateur Golf got under way at the Islamabad Club Course Friday.

Pakistan pair of Taimoor Khan and Zohaib Asif carded a combined four over 148 on a course that was heavier following days of rain. Taimoor returned with one over 73 for the day with Zohaib Asif carding in three over 75 for the day.

Sri Lankan pair of Punith de Silva (80) and Udesh C Perera (76) combined in to get 12 over 156 helping Pakistan retain the Trophy they won two years back.

“Course was heavier following heavy rain and uncertain weather. That was the reason for a slow start. However, once the day progressed things got better,” Taimoor Khan who led the local charge, said.

Taimoor sunk one double bogie and two bogies up front apart from two birdies (8th and ninth) to manage score of 38. However, he recovered well on the back nine where he also got a birdie (hole 12) besides playing par to record one under 35 on back nine.

A double bogie and couple of bogies on the back nine by Sri Lanka Udesh C Perera dented his team chances of getting a better score following good start to the proceedings up front where he got one over 36.

Seasoned Ghazanfar Mehmood was on the top of the leaderboard in the individual category of the National Amateur Champion, getting a par 72 on the opening day. The golfer from Rawalpindi had two birdies (hole No 5 and 9) and back to back bogies on Hole No 4 and 5. Taimoor and TarIq Mehmood both carded one over 73 for the day to stand overall second following opening round of the competition.

Federal Gold Association was leading the chart for the Inter Association Trophy with a healthy lead.Umer Khokhar (79), Raja Israr (76), Tariq (73) and Zubair Hussain (74) combined n to aggregate 223 for the opening round. The team has left Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) Association behind with a difference of 16 strokes. KP Association golfers AQ Bokhari (82), Dr Hamza Khattak (84), Khalid Khan (88) and Taimoor (73) aggregated 239 on the opening day. Further seven-stroke (246) behind were Punjab Golf Association that was represented by Nouman Ilyas (88), Ashiq Hussain (80), Ahmad Kayani (84) and Salman Jahangir (82).

“We have healthy advantage going into the second round Saturday and hopefully would further consolidate our position on Saturday. I would try to improve further in the second round following my one over for the opening round,” Tariq Mehmood, said.Weather is expected to get better Saturday for the second round of competition.