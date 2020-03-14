Semis of shortened event now in Lahore on 17th, final on 18th: PSL-5 play-offs turned into semifinals

KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday took a tough decision and replaced the play-offs of the HBL Pakistan Super League 2020 with semifinals.

Both the semifinals will be held on March 17 at the Gaddafi Stadium Lahore. Lahore will also host the final on March 18. It means the event has been reduced to 33 outings in place of the originally scheduled 34.

The spectacle also will get reduced for four days. According to the revised schedule the March 17 semifinals will be double-headers and will be held at the Gaddafi Stadium with the table-toppers going head to head with the fourth-placed side at 2pm. This match will be followed by the second semi-final which will begin at 7pm, between the second and third-placed sides,” the PCB said on Friday. “The final will be played on 18 March and will start at 7pm. All these changes have been made with the consultation of the team owners,” the Board said.

“The PCB is in close contact with the Punjab Government and, as is always the case, it will receive guidance from them in regard to allowing spectators to watch the last four matches at the Gaddafi Stadium. An announcement on this will be made in due course,” it added. Karachi, previously scheduled to host nine matches, will now hold eight due after the introduction of semifinals.

Revised schedule: March 13: Peshawar Zalmi v Multan Sultans (National Stadium Karachi (8pm-11.15pm), Rashid Riaz and Michael Gough (on-field umpires ), Ahsan Raza (third umpire), Faisal Khan Afridi (fourth umpire), Roshan Mahanama (match referee), March 14: Karachi Kings v Islamabad United (National Stadium Karachi (7pm-10.15pm), Ahsan Raza and Michael Gough (on-field umpires), Rashid Riaz (third umpire), Faisal Khan Afridi (fourth umpire), Roshan Mahanama (match referee), March 15: Multan Sultans v Lahore Qalandars (Gaddafi Stadium Lahore (2pm-5.15pm), Shozab Raza and Aleem Dar (on-field), Asif Yaqoob (third umpire), Nasir Hussain (fourth umpire), Mohammad Anees (match referee); Quetta Gladiators v Karachi Kings (National Stadium Karachi (7pm-10.15pm), Rashid Riaz and Michael Gough (on-field umpires), Ahsan Raza (third umpire), Faisal Khan Afridi (fourth umpire), Roshan Mahanama (match referee), March 17: 1st semi-final (1 v 4) (2pm-5.15pm); 2nd semi-final (2 v 3) (7pm-10.15pm) (both matches at Gaddafi Stadium), March 18: Final (Gaddafi Stadium Lahore (7pm-10.15pm).