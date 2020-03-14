PU extends form submission dates

LAHORE :Punjab University (PU) has extended the last dated for submission of admission forms and fee for private and late college candidates of Associate Degree Commerce Part-I, B.Com and MA/MSc Part-I & II Annual Examination 2020.

According to details, now the last date for submission of admission forms for Associate Degree in Commerce Part-I Annual Examination is March 31 with single fee while forms can be submitted with double fee till April 10. The last date for submission of admission forms for B.Com Part-I & II Annual Examination 2020 for late college and private candidates having compartment in B.Com Part-I and Part-II now is March 31 with single fee while the forms can be submitted with double fee till April 10, 2020.

The last date for submission of admission forms for late college and private candidates of MA/MSc Part-I & II Annual Examination 2020 now is March 31 with single fee while the forms can be submitted with double till April 10, 2020. The details are available at PU website www.pu.edu.pk.