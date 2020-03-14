Wasa takes measures against coronavirus

LAHORE:On the instructions of the LWMC chairman and managing director, the department took preventive measures against the ongoing coronavirus on Friday.

Special hand sanitiser dispensers have been installed in the head office of LWMC. The department has also temporarily suspended marking of attendance through biometric devices till further direction.

The LWMC chairman stated, “Coronavirus can be defeated by keeping ourselves and surroundings clean.” He also stated that LWMC would be working in close coordination with Health Department by conducting collaborative awareness activities to sensitise public for adopting preventive measures against coronavirus.

The LWMC MD stated the department was playing its pivotal role in maintaining cleanliness in the City which would also help combat coronavirus.The citizens should also shoulder the same responsibility.

The LWMC chairman said “We don’t need to be afraid of coronavirus but we should defeat it with the help of adopting all possible preventive measures against it.” A spokesperson for LWMC said that citizens could register their waste related complaints on LWMC official helpline 1139 or by using mobile based application Clean Lahore.