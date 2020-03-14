Man falls from building to death

LAHORE:A 55-year-old man died after falling off a building on Mozang Road on Friday. The deceased has been identified as Sami Ullah. Police removed the body to morgue. Police were investigating the suspicious death till the filing of this report. shot dead: A man was killed and another wounded by unidentified bike riders in a broad daylight in Firdous Market area on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Nazeer and the injured man as Arsalan. It was reported that Nazeer, Arsalan and two others were on their way in a car when two unidentified bike riders intercepted their car and opened firing. As the result, Nazeer died and Arsalan suffered wounds. The bike riders rode away from the scene. The injured victim was admitted to hospital.

rewarded: Deputy Inspector General of Police Operations Wing Lahore Rai Babar Saeed distributed cash awards and commendatory certificates (CC-II) at his office on Friday among officers and officials of Lahore Police for their good performance pertaining to crime control and service delivery to the public. DIG Operations Lahore Rai Babar Saeed gave away certificates and cash awards to Shahadra SHO Inspector Maqsood Ahmad, Kahna SHO Inspector Muhammad Attique, sub-inspectors Sohail Shehzad, Naseer Ahmad, ASIs Uzair Arshad, Muhammad Afzal, TASI Basharat Ali and others.