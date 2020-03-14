Lawyers’ convention postponed

LAHORE:Provincial Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Raja Basharat adjourned the Lawyers Convention that was to be held here on March 16 (Monday). He said the decision was made in view of the protective measures against coronavirus hazards. Raja Basharat said that the re-holding of the convention would be announced later, while the work on the government's steps for the welfare of the bar associations and lawyers throughout the province would be continued.