Judge orders US activist: Chelsea Manning freed from jail

WASHINGTON: A US judge on Thursday ordered former US military intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning released from jail, a day after a support group said she tried to kill herself.

She had been imprisoned since May 16 last year for refusing to appear before a grand jury targeting anti-secrecy group WikiLeaks. Because the grand jury was discharged on Thursday, "the court finds that Ms Manning’s appearance before the grand jury is no longer needed, in light of which her detention no longer serves any coercive purpose," US District Judge Anthony Trenga wrote in his decision from Alexandria, Virginia, just outside Washington.

However, the judge ordered Manning, 32, to pay $256,000 in fines levied for her refusal to testify. Under the order detaining her last year, Manning was to be held either until she agreed to testify or for the life of the grand jury, but no longer than 18 months.

Manning’s leaks years earlier of classified documents related to the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan made her a hero to anti-war and anti-secrecy activists, and her actions helped make WikiLeaks a force in the global anti-secrecy movement.