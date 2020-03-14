Pakistan to face Japan in Davis Cup in September

KARACHI: Pakistan will face Japan in Davis Cup World Group-I in September, according to draws released by International Tennis Federation (ITF) on Friday.

Pakistan, ranked 34th, will face third seed Japan from September 18-20 while having choice of ground. Recently, Pakistan defeated Slovenia 3-0 in the World Group I play-offs in Islamabad.

Pakistan have played three ties against Japan so far and lost all. Japan defeated Pakistan 4-1 in 1979 in their first encounter in the first round of EAS held in Japan. Japan defeated Pakistan 4-1 once in 1984 in the EAS Final held on the clay courts in Rawalpindi.

In 2003, Japan routed Pakistan 5-0 in the first round of Asia/Oceania held in Japan. “Pakistan don’t have any chance of winning against Japan despite having choice of ground,” said former Davis Cup Captain Hameed-ul-Haq while talking to ‘The News’.

Hameed, who was part of the team against Japan in 1984 tie, said Japan would send their best players and Pakistan never won against Japan even in its home ground. “The last tie against Slovenia was quite easy as they did not send their good players on this tour. Even then, we struggled against them,” he added.