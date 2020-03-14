PSA suspends international events till April end

KARACHI: Professional Squash Association (PSA) has suspended all events in the world till the end of April.

“Due to the escalating health and safety issues arising from the global outbreak of COVID-19, the PSA Board has decided to suspend the PSA Tour until the end of April 2020,” PSA said in a statement on Friday.

“The suspension comes in the wake of the World Health Organization’s declaration on Wednesday that COVID-19 constitutes a global pandemic, the 30-day travel restriction announced by the United States for foreign nationals from 26 European countries and the numerous local government orders on restrictions, bans or cancellations of public gatherings or events,” stated PSA. This decision has also affected Pakistani players as they were to participate in a number of international events in April.