PSL to have semi-finals in place of play-offs, says PCB

KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday took a tough decision and replaced the play-offs of the HBL Pakistan Super League 2020 with semi-finals.

The semi-finals will be held on March 17 at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. The city will host the final on March 18. It means the event has been reduced to 33 outings in place of the originally scheduled 34.

“According to the revised schedule the 17 March semi-finals will be double-headers and will be held at the Gaddafi Stadium with the table-toppers going head to head with the fourth-placed side at 2pm. This match will be followed by the second semi-final which will begin at 7pm, between the second and third-placed sides,” the PCB said on Friday.

The final will start at 7pm.

“All these changes have been made with the consultation of the team owners,” the Board said. “The PCB is in close contact with the Punjab Government and, as is always the case, it will receive guidance from them in regard to allowing spectators to watch the last four matches at the Gaddafi Stadium. An announcement on this will be made in due course,” it added.

Karachi, previously scheduled to host nine matches, will now hold eight after the introduction of semi-finals.

Revised schedule:

March 13: Peshawar Zalmi v Multan Sultans (National Stadium Karachi (8pm-11:15pm)

March 14: Karachi Kings v Islamabad United (National Stadium Karachi (7pm-10:15pm)

March 15: Multan Sultans v Lahore Qalandars (Gaddafi Stadium Lahore (2pm-5:15pm); and Quetta Gladiators v Karachi Kings (National Stadium Karachi (7pm-10.15pm)

March 17: 1st semi-final (1st vs 4th) (2pm-5:15pm); 2nd semi-final (2nd vs 3rd) (7pm-10:15pm) (both matches at Gaddafi Stadium)

March 18: Final (Gaddafi Stadium Lahore (7pm-10:15pm).