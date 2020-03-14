Sharjeel aims to keep up the momentum

KARACHI: Karachi Kings opener Sharjeel Khan on Thursday said that he would try to keep up the momentum which he got through a solid knock against Lahore Qalandars in their crucial HBL Pakistan Super League game held here at the National Stadium.

“In the remaining two matches, I will try to play big innings and would like my team to win. PSL has entered into an interesting stage,” the hard-hitting batsman told a news conference after Kings crushed Qalandars by ten wickets on Thursday night to enhance their semi-finals chances.

Sharjeel hammered superb 74 not out and scored 151 for the unbroken opening stand with Babar Azam (69*) to enable Kings to achieve the 151-run target in 17.1 overs on a tricky track in front of a packed venue.

He said that he got a lot of confidence from his Thursday performance. “It is not easy to make a comeback after three years but I did practice during that period. When you work hard with focus then success will embrace you. The confidence I got today is a plus and I will try to take it further,” Sharjeel said.

“As we were fielding first so we came to know about the pitch. Our main focus was not to throw wickets. We planned that when we get settled we will stretch the partnership. The pitch was not that easy. Lahore’s bowling was also good. They bowled with pace,” he said.

He said that he made all efforts to play a long innings. “Energy is good. Right from the first match till today’s game the ball was coming on to the bat. I was trying to prolong my innings. Previously I used to get out after scoring 15 to 20. My main aim was if I get a good start I will take it long,” he said.

“I will give full credit to Dean Jones, Wasim Akram and especially my skipper Imad Wasim who amply supported me right from the first game and kept motivating me. I was feeling that an innings is due on me and through my performance I have to seal a win for Karachi,” the left-hander said.

“Now PSL has entered an important stage and our focus is on the next two games. We would like to go on playing like we did today,” he said.

When asked if the story could have been different had he not survived twice, the Hyderabad-born batsman said: “In cricket catches are dropped. If you get a chance then you should avail yourself of that.

“When I got two chances I decided that now I will take it to the end. As far as crowd is concerned you will have to go with the prevailing conditions. If there is no crowd there will be no taste. But we will try to go with the situation,” Sharjeel said. Sharjeel staged a comeback after almost three years. He had been banned for corruption during the PSL in Dubai.