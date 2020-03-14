Govt urged to ascertain whereabouts of Idris Khattak

Showing solidarity with a nationwide campaign for the safe recovery of rights activist and political worker Idrik Khattak, a large number of social, human rights and political activists have expressed their concerns over his alleged forced disappearance since November 17 without his arrest or any charges against him being declared.

Asad Iqbal Butt, the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan’s vice-chairperson, led the protest outside the Karachi Press Club, demanding of the government to ascertain the whereabouts of Khattak.

Khattak’s whereabouts have been unknown for the past four months since he was whisked away by unidentified men on the motorway near Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Swabi district. “In the country’s major cities, members of civil society and rights activists have been showing their concerns over his physical and mental wellbeing. Four months have passed and authorities have shown little sign of pursuing his case seriously despite the pressure from local and interracial human rights bodies,” Butt said.

“If there is any reason for proceeding against Khattak, it must be done in accordance with the law. If indeed there is evidence of any wrongdoing against him, it must be produced in a court of law and due process ensured,” he said.

HRCP Balochistan leader Zahoor Shahwani, Pakistan Fisherfolk Forum secretary general Saeed Baloch, rights activists Nasir Arain, Naghma Shaikh, Abdul Wahid Baloch and Parveen Naz were prominent among the participants of the protest.