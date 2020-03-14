Cop, passerby, two robbers wounded in encounter in Buffer Zone

A policeman, a passerby and two suspected criminals were wounded during an exchange of fire between criminals and police in District Central on Friday.

According to police, the encounter took place in the Buffer Zone area within the limits of the Taimuria police station. SHO Rao Nazim said that two armed men riding a motorcycle were looting passersby when police personnel on routine patrolling reached the scene and tried to arrest the suspects.

The suspects, however, opened fire at the police instead of surrendering themselves. As a result, one policeman and a passerby were wounded. The police fired back in retaliation, injuring two robbers. The injured cop, passerby and robbers were taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical treatment.

The policeman injured has been identified as Yasir, passerby as Ismail, while one of the robbers as Maqbol. Cases have been registered and further investigations are underway.

Electrocution

Two people died after being electrocuted in separate incidents on Friday. The Ittehad Town police said a young man, who was around 22 years old, was brought to the Civil Hospital where he breathed his last during treatment. He was a trash picker and was in a garbage dump field when he received an electric shock from a broken electricity wire.

Another young man died of electrocution while doing some electric work at his house in Baloch Goth. The body was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for an autopsy, the Orangi Town police said.

Man found dead

The Tipu Sultan police found the body of a man lying on a railway track in the Mehmoodabad area. Rescuers reached the scene and transported the body to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medico-legal formalities and later it was shifted to a morgue for identification. The police said the cause of death was yet to be ascertained.

Motorcycle lifters held

The Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) of the Karachi police arrested half a dozen suspects for their alleged involvement in various incidents of motorcycle-lifting in the city. Officials said that the arrests were made during separate raids in Malir and Baldia vicinities.

According to the AVLC spokesperson, District Malir police of the cell arrested two habitual motorcycle lifters wanted to the police in an FIR (No.95/2020) under Section 381/A, registered at the Saudabad police station.

The suspects were identified as Zaid Ahmed, son of Pervez Akhtar and Aijaz Hussain, son of Sain Rakhio. Police also claimed to have recovered one stolen motorcycle from his possession, which was stolen from the Saudabad police limits last month.

The spokesperson said that the arrested suspects were also drug addicts, and habitual street criminals and motorcycle lifters, and they sold stolen motorcycles for the crystal drug. They have been arrested for the first time by the AVLC; hence, no there was no earlier record of the two, the spokesperson added.

In another raid, AVLC Malir cops arrested two more motorcycle lifters, who were wanted in an FIR (No.293/20) under Section 381/A, registered at the Shah Latif Town police station. The suspects were identified as Afzal, son of Tahir, who is a mechanic, and Amir Zakir, son of Muhammad Ali.

Police also recovered one stolen motorcycle from his possession, which was stolen on March 3, 2020, from the Shah Latif Town police remits. The two were mechanics and habitual motorcycle lifters, the spokesperson said and added that they sold motorcycles in parts to their customers. The two were said to have been arrested for the first time and the AVLC hence had no earlier record.

Meanwhile, two more suspects were arrested by the AVLC Baldia. They were involved in an FIR (No.94/20), registered at the Saeedabad police station.

The suspects arrested were named Rafiq, son of Jumma Baloch, and Abdul Aziz, son of Abdul Jabbar Baloch, and the cops recovered one stolen motorcycle from their possession, which had been stolen on March 6 from the Saeedabad police remits.

The two were said to be drug addicts and habitual street criminals and motorcycle lifters. They sold motorcycles in exchange for heroin. They have been arrested earlier also. Legal proceedings and efforts for further arrests are underway.

ASI arrested

The Karachi excise police has arrested an assistant sub inspector (ASI) allegedly involved in drug peddling. A spokesperson for the excise department said that under the direction of the Sindh Excise, Taxation & Narcotics Control Minister Mukesh Kumar Chawla, Assistant Excise and Taxation Officer Khawaja Waseem and his team carried out an operation in a zoo in Korangi No 4 where the found four cartons of liquor. The contraband was found during the search of a car.

The team arrested a suspect identified as Shahid Mahmood who was revealed to be an ASI posted at the CIA Centre in Garden. A case was registered against him. Further investigations are under way.

Chawla, and Excise, Taxation & Narcotics Control Secretary Abdul Haleem Sheikh lauded the excise police for the successful operation. The provincial minister said no one involved in drug trafficking would be spared and actions of the Karachi excise department were laudable in this regard.