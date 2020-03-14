Sindh govt announces reward for those who develop cure for coronavirus

Sindh Information and Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has offered reward money for the development of vaccine or any other remedy that can treat the patients of coronavirus, which has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation.

In a video message on Friday, Nasir said any research institute or student who would develop such an antidote against coronavirus that would be a complete cure against the disease, would not only be rewarded by the Sindh government but the government would also bear the entire cost of research.

"Science and technology is the key to control coronavirus or any other disease caused by virus or other reasons, and I hope that an antidote can be developed in this regard," the information minister stated.

"No matter which individual or research organisation develops the antidote, the Sindh government will not only reward them, but also pay for the entire cost of the research work," he added.

Nasir said meetings of the task force constituted by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah to address the emergency health situation after the outbreak of coronavirus were being convened on a daily basis. He maintained that the task force was reviewing the situation in detail and taking decisions accordingly.

The information minister was of the view that the situation still was under control as the the Sindh government was taking all necessary steps. He urged the people ignore all rumours and not to panic.

He also expressed the hope that the world would get rid of the pandemic soon. He said the Sindh government would provide all facilities to any laboratory or researcher who would initiate research for developing an antidote to treat the coronavirus.