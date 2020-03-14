Gold prices down Rs900/tola

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market decreased Rs900 per tola on Friday. All Sindh Saraf and Jewellers Association said prices dropped to Rs93,600 per tola. Similarly, rate of 10-gram gold was down Rs771 to Rs80,247. In the international market, rates dropped $52 to $1,587 per ounce. Prices in the local market were lower Rs1,500 per tola compared to the rates in Dubai gold market, traders said.
KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market decreased Rs900 per tola on Friday. All Sindh Saraf and Jewellers Association said prices dropped to Rs93,600 per tola. Similarly, rate of 10-gram gold was down Rs771 to Rs80,247. In the international market, rates dropped $52 to $1,587 per ounce. Prices in the local market were lower Rs1,500 per tola compared to the rates in Dubai gold market, traders said.