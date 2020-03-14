Gold prices down Rs900/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market decreased Rs900 per tola on Friday. All Sindh Saraf and Jewellers Association said prices dropped to Rs93,600 per tola. Similarly, rate of 10-gram gold was down Rs771 to Rs80,247. In the international market, rates dropped $52 to $1,587 per ounce. Prices in the local market were lower Rs1,500 per tola compared to the rates in Dubai gold market, traders said.