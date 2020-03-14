Policies on a whim

LAHORE: We are passing through a dictated phase as affairs of government are run on a whim of ruling elite be it economy, press or accountability. Decisions taken against rules and regulation or common sense have marginalised the poor.

Never before people felt the fear of those that are at the helm of affairs. The major industries have caved in last 18 months but the businessmen dare not raise their voice against highly flawed government policies. They were first cowed down by National Accountability Bureau and now by Federal Investigation Agency. This government took the interest rates to historic high level to attract hot money.

This scribe warned numerous times that the hot money would evaporate on the first sign of negative impact on economy. This could have been because of any natural disaster, political instability or global downturn. The dollar rate quoted by Exchange Rates.org.uk on Friday was Rs159.99.

The rupee slide that started on first day of this week is gaining further momentum. The hot money is evaporating as quickly as well. This is the fallout of skewed central bank policy that attracted hot money on high interest rates and stable rupee. Now the rupee is unstable and the central bank will have no excuse to keep interest rates high as inflation is likely to nosedive after crash of oil and other commodities in wake of Coronavirus pandemic.

The businessmen have been politely pleading for lower gas rates and finally the government has agreed to provide imported RLNG at $6.5 per mmbtu till June 2020 only to the five designated exporting sectors.

It is worth noting that the rate of LNG from Qatar would now be available at $3.9 per mmbtu which is 13 percent of current crude oil price. So the government can import as much gas as it likes and sell to the consumers at even lower rates.

The question is that will the agreed RLNG tariff be in line with the revised RLNG tariffs of competing economies? The regional economies would further lower their gas tariff and maintain an edge over Pakistani manufacturers. Another point worth noting is that the global trade has almost come to halt.

How would the exports increase? With hot money evaporating will stagnant exports not put further pressure on rupee? The imports would also contract and the growth might further slowdown. Our policies strangulated growth and the coronavirus impact would make life unbearable for majority that consumed whatever resources they had during past 18 months.

Another pressure exerted on businessmen is suspension of advertisement to media houses that are not in the good books of the rulers. The businessmen could not resist because of fear factor. This pressure was never exerted even by the dictatorial regimes of the past. Publicity is a major tool of marketing and businessmen run their campaigns on media which have largest reach.

Their efforts to increase sales are failing because they have implicitly been advised not to run their advertisements to certain popular media houses. When some media houses refused to succumb to the pressure the regime first started character assassination of a head of one media house. Recently it unleashed NAB on the Chief Editor of Jang media group.

No section of society has been spared in this era. This has created total chaos in the country. The industry has mostly caved in. The traders have lost 50 percent of their sales.

There is no appetite in the society to avail many services as they are starved of resources. People have stopped believing in this regime. The effort to reduce poverty through poultry farming have failed. Cattle raising scheme is more on paper than on ground. Instead of creating 2 million jobs a year the job loss calculated by some respectable economists has crossed one million.

The ministry of finance has refuted this allegation of job loss on the ground that there is no data to support it. The rulers, however, forget that job loss is a naked reality openly visible in the shape of thousands of closed industrial units, drastic decline in production of large scale manufacturing and large number of daily wagers going home without finding work each evening from each market in every city and town.

The finance ministry has advised to wait for household survey by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics. The PBS it may be mentioned delays statistics that show negative picture of economy. The large scale manufacturing statistics for the month of January and February have not yet been released by the bureau though we are in mid March.