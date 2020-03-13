China says its COVID-19 peak is over

BEIJING: China on Thursday said the peak of the current outbreak of novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country is over, hours after the World Health Organization declared the epidemic outbreak as a pandemic.

New cases keep declining and the overall epidemic situation remains at a low level in China, Mi Feng, a spokesperson for the National Health Commission said at a press conference in Beijing.

Mi said the number of new confirmed cases in Wuhan, the epicenter in central China’s Hubei Province, has dropped to a single digit, with only eight cases reported on Wednesday. No new cases had been reported in other cities of Hubei for a week in a row, Mi said.

Only seven new cases were reported on the Chinese mainland outside Hubei, but six were imported from overseas, he added.Mi said the top priority should be given to treating patients and vowed no relaxation or loose efforts in the epidemic prevention and control work.—