Liberian journalists protest alleged police brutality

MONROVIA: Liberian journalists rallied in the capital Monrovia on Thursday, and some newspapers darkened their front pages, in protest at alleged harassment they face from security forces.

The protest follows the death last month of Liberian broadcaster Zenu Koboi Miller, in circumstances which sparked outrage in the impoverished West African state. Miller was allegedly manhandled by President George Weah´s bodyguards while covering a football tournament, and was admitted to hospital not long afterwards.

He died of hypertension and stroke, medical staff told Miller´s family, which has accepted the explanation. Some Liberian journalists though believe he succumbed to injuries sustained during the bodyguard incident.

On Thursday, scores of journalists marched through Monrovia toting placards bearing slogans such as "Stop beating me while I am doing my work" and "Journalists are not your drums". In a show of solidarity, some smaller newspapers darkened their front pages and some radio stations suspended normal programming to interview journalists about violence and intimidation. "This constant aggression against journalists must stop. We are tired of it and can no longer bear it," journalist Cyrus Harmon said.