Female patient suspected of coronavirus becomes a rolling stone!

LAHORE: A female patient suspected of coronavirus has become a rolling stone after administration of the Services Hospital referred the patient to Pakistan Kidney & Liver Institute (PKLI) in violation of protocols for diagnosis and treatment of coronavirus.

The PKLI management, however, returned the patient back to the Services Hospital with the observation that the hospital does not have the facility either to test or treat the patients of Covid-19.

Earlier, sources told The News that, a female patient, Noreen, was admitted to the Services Hospital with symptoms of coronavirus Thursday, but was immediately discharged and referred to the PKLI for further investigation and treatment. However, it could not be confirmed whether the patient reported back to the Services Hospital or not after PKLI send her back.

The PKLI spokesman Tazeen Qureshi confirmed the Services Hospital management referred the patient suspected of coronavirus to PKLI without proper homework whether or not PKLI had the requisite facilities or authorised for the treatment of coronavirus patients. “The doctors referred the suspected coronavirus patient back to the Services Hospital due to lack of facilities in this regard,” he informed.

It also belied Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid’s claim that isolation and quarantine facilities have been developed at the 400-bed Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute.

When The News tried to contact, SHL Principal Prof Dr Mahmood

Ayyaz and Medical Superintendent Dr Saleem Shahzad Cheema as usual did not attended the calls, making it a habit not to respond to this correspondent’s calls.

Earlier, Punjab government had designated Services Hospital for admitting coronavirus patients at High Dependency Units (HDU), linking it to Lahore Airport among five teaching hospitals linked to international airports in the province.

However, Young Doctors Association (YDA) leader Dr Salman Haseeb, a medical officer in the Services Hospital, confirmed that a female patient, suspected of coronavirus, had been referred to another hospital and expressed surprise over the decision to refer such patient to PKLI, which is a hospital for kidney and liver patients. However, he expressed his doubt that the patient had reported back to the Services Hospital, and termed it a blunder to discharge a patient without investigation when World Health Organisation (WHO) had declared novel coronavirus — or Covid-19 — a global pandemic.

Punjab government Thursday also declared medical emergency in the province in view of the expanding threat of coronavirus.

Earlier, rumours also kept circulating regarding 15 students of Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) were tested positive after returning from Turkey. Earlier, as many as 21 students arrived from Turkey after participating in model United Nations conference and were tested for Covid-19 on their return. However, all of the students were tested negative. On LUMS directive, the students were once again tested at Chughtai Lab, which also turned out to be negative.

In a statement Thursday, LUMS management confirmed that 21 students recently returned from Turkey after attending a model UN conference. As a precaution, all of these students have been tested for Covid-19. All results received so far are negative. LUMS is putting all measures in place to ensure a safe and healthy campus.

In a coronavirus advisory on LUMS website, the management noted that if any of the LUMS students experiences flu-like symptoms, they “are advised to stay home, self-isolate and notify the University immediately”.