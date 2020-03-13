Pesticide dealer shot dead for refusing extortion

FAISALABAD: A pesticide dealer was shot dead for refusing to pay extortion here.

Amir had demanded Rs 50,000 extortion from Muhammad Latif, a pesticide dealer of Chak 38/JB, but he refused. It infuriated Amir and he allegedly shot him dead. After committing the crime, the accused manage to flee. Thikriwala police have registered a murder case against the accused on the complaint of the deceased’s brother.

Seminar: The active participation of women in the socio-economic activities is prerequisite for the development and uplift of the country. It was stated by speakers at a seminar in connection with the International’s Women Day at the University of Agriculture Faisalabad here. The seminar was arranged by Department of Rural Sociology, UAF. Chairing the session, Dean Faculty of Social Sciences Dr Mahmood A Randhawa said that women had played a pivotal role in the socio-economic activities and development of the country. He said that the women should be given their due rights and respects for excelling in every sphere of life. Registrar/Treasurer Umar Saeed praised the role and sacrifices of the women for a healthy and prosperous society. He said that 50 per cent of the population comprised women. He said that the women were outshining the men in every sphere of life. Dean Faculty of Animal Husbandry Dr Aslam Mirza said that in the livestock sector, the women were contributing more than the men. He said that no nation can progress without the contribution of women.

Chairperson Sociology Department Dr Saira Akhtar said that the women were proving their mettle in every sphere of the life.