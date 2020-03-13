CII chairman expresses concern over Zainab Alert Bill

ISLAMABAD: Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) Chairperson Dr. Qibla Ayaz on Thursday while expressing reservations on the Zainab Alert Bill said the constitutional body has objections over the name of the bill and the definition of child in it. Dr. Qibla Ayaz briefed media on the decision of the CII and said the council deliberated over steps which should be taken to stop sexual harassment of children in its two-day meeting. Special courts, police stations and special cells at local level should be formed to halt this heinous activity. FIRs were earlier lodged with delays due to absence of such actions. Policies introduced by former president general (R) Pervez Musharraf after 2003 should be thoroughly inspected and a high level committee should be formed in this regard.

The Zainab Alert Bill is welcoming but the CII holds reservations over it as well. An intellectual sitting will be arranged regarding Aurat March. Umrah pilgrim can be limited upon the doctor’s advice.

During a two-day meeting pertaining to sexual violence against children the Chairman CII said the Zainab Alert Bill was welcomed and added that the death penalty in the legislation should be maintained.

The council however disagreed with using Zainab’s name in the legislation adding that the name is likely to cause trauma to the family forever.

The CCI chairman said special courts, police stations and special cells should be established to prevent sexual abuse. The CII also noted the increase in harassment cases in educational institutions.