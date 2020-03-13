Five hurt in cracker explosion

RAWALPINDI: At least five people were reportedly injured in a cracker explosion in Sadar within the limits of Cantt Police Station. As per preliminary information, a cracker explosion near a parked motorcycle was witnessed. As a result, pellets of the cracker hit the nearby people who were injured and rescued to DHQ Hospital, Rawalpindi. As per rescue sources, five people received minor injuries while a person of 50 years of age got a critical head injury.