close
Fri Mar 13, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
March 13, 2020

Five hurt in cracker explosion

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
March 13, 2020

RAWALPINDI: At least five people were reportedly injured in a cracker explosion in Sadar within the limits of Cantt Police Station. As per preliminary information, a cracker explosion near a parked motorcycle was witnessed. As a result, pellets of the cracker hit the nearby people who were injured and rescued to DHQ Hospital, Rawalpindi. As per rescue sources, five people received minor injuries while a person of 50 years of age got a critical head injury.

Latest News

More From Top Story