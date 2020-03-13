Pak Sectt employees assured of pay raise in next budget

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Finance on Thursday assured the protesting employees of Pakistan Secretariat of a suitable raise in salaries in the budget 2020-21. In an official statement, the ministry said in response to the strike call by the secretariat employees, meetings were held with the federal government employees and they were assured that their proposals would be duly considered.

In a statement, the Finance Division said on the instructions of Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance & Revenue Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, separate meetings of secretary finance as well as special secretary finance had been held with the protesting employees to get a full understanding and awareness of the financial constraints and problems of the government employees due to inflation.

The statement said the government understood and acknowledged the difficulties and economic constraints faced by the federal government employees and in view of their inputs obtained in the meetings, a proposal for a suitable raise in their salaries would be prepared by factoring in the overall economic situation, and available fiscal space and incorporated in the upcoming Federal Budget 2020-21.