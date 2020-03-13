CII chairman expresses concern over Zainab Alert Bill

ISLAMABAD: Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) Chairperson Dr. Qibla Ayaz on Thursday while expressing reservations on the Zainab Alert Bill said the constitutional body has objections over the name of the bill and the definition of child in it.

Dr. Qibla Ayaz briefed the media on the decision of the CII and said the council deliberated over steps which should be taken to stop sexual harassment of children in its two-day meeting.

Special courts, police stations and special cells at local level should be formed to halt this heinous activity. FIRs were earlier lodged with delays due to absence of such actions. Policies introduced by former president general (R) Pervez Musharraf after 2003 should be thoroughly inspected and a high level committee should be formed in this regard.

The Zainab Alert Bill is welcoming but the CII holdsreservations over it as well. An intellectual sitting will be arranged regarding Aurat March. Umrah pilgrim can be limited upon the doctor’s advice.