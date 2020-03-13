Utilization options

This refers to the news story, ‘AG says money must be spent on people of Sindh’ (March 11). The total money receivable from the real-estate developer is Rs460 billion or around $3 billion. The amount should be spent on three key projects – $ 1 billion each. That is: 1) rehabilitation, upgradation and expansion of Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM) which is shut since June 2015; 2) revival of the Karachi Circular Railway; and 3) the crucial ML-1 project of Pakistan Railways

The utilization on the above projects would directly benefit the federation as well as Sindh. With funds of $1 billion, the PSM can be turned into the largest industrial complex and serve as a model. The steel plant is considered the mother of all industries and is also important for defenc- related production. Revival of the PSM would save precious foreign exchange on imports, generate employment and enhance revenues. It would provide a fillip to the industrialization activity in Sindh. Restoration of the KCR would reduce the number of vehicles on road thereby saving import of fuel. The completion of the ML-1 project would immensely benefit all the provinces including Sindh. Handing over money to the Sindh government must be stoutly opposed. Likewise, spending money on unproductive schemes or visible projects that generate low return is not recommended.

Arif Majeed

Karachi